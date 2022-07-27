Cleanup begins in waterlogged St. Louis region as rain threat persists

UPDATED at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday with more information.

Thundershowers before daybreak Wednesday dumped nearly an inch of rain on an already waterlogged St. Louis region.

About 0.92 inches of rain fell between midnight Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday at the National Weather Service office in Weldon Spring, adding to a record day of rainfall on Tuesday.

Forecasters expect more rain to come. The "unsettled weather" here will likely last through Thursday, forecasters say, with several more rounds of showers and thunderstorms.

"There will be dry time," said Fred Glass, a meteorologist with the Weather Service.

Light rain still fell until about 10 a.m. Wednesday, mainly along the Missouri River west of St. Louis. Isolated storms could pop up in the afternoon, with another round late Wednesday into Thursday.

A break in the rain around 8 a.m. was welcome news to Barbara Jones of University City, who was treating Wednesday as cleanup day. She was on North Drive, taking stock of her front yard. Floodwaters had dumped a strange collection of unknown neighbors' belongings.

She was surprised to see what the storms had brought: a wooden cabinet upended near her driveway; a black rug snaked around a tree; papers and rubbish.

"Not with your hands, Troy!" Jones shouted to a relative who bent over to pick up trash. "That's germs. That's sewer stuff."

Jones had a game plan: Get gloves and begin the cleanup. She had no way to get to work as a home health care aide; her car wouldn't start after being swamped in the storm.

Hers wasn't the only car damaged — North Drive and Cabanne Avenue resembled the final moments of a demolition derby, with cars pushed into yards and knocked around. A truck belonging to the Jones family had floated east a half block. So did an industrial dumpster, which had careened into a parked Nissan sedan.

At the height of Tuesday's storm, Jones had knee-deep water in her basement. By Wednesday morning, the water had receded and left behind a sticky residue. Jones said she would sort out sopping wet clothing to see what could be salvaged, and toss out a freezer that had its motor destroyed by rising water.

She had been on the phone with her car insurance company, and called FEMA twice already to try to get advice on cleanup.

Restoration service crews from other cities were coming to help local franchises. It could take more than a week to get everyone back to normal.

The rainstorms and flooding affected people on a "hurricane-type level, whereas a tornado is more path-driven," said Justin Wendling, director of business development for Servpro Team Wolfe, a franchise that covers St. Louis, the Metro East, Bridgeton and Florissant.

"Sometimes, if there is a big hurricane that hits the coasts, we've been known to pack up our semis and go down and help," he added. "Well, this is very similar. So it's driving people from franchises across the country to get in their trucks and drive to St. Louis."

Mold could begin to show up after about 72 hours, and Wendling stressed safety, reminding property owners to avoid electrical outlets around water.

All told, the region got a record 9.07 inches of rain in 24 hours Tuesday, smashing the old mark of 7.02 inches, set in 1915. Leaders in St. Louis, St. Louis County and Jefferson City declared states of emergency, which could make the area eligible for federal aid down the line.

Fire departments across the region rescued more than 400 people, mostly in St. Charles County and central and north St. Louis County, where the rain fell heaviest, and often near area creeks inundated by the deluge. At least one person, an unidentified man in his 60s, was killed iwhen his car was submerged at Skinker Boulevard and Enright Avenue in St. Louis, near the Delmar Loop. Ten puppies died in a St. Peters shelter.

Roads and rail lines were swallowed up for hours Tuesday. MetroLink was reporting problems again on Wednesday morning. Around 6 a.m., there was no MetroLink service between Lambert Airport and Central West End stations, or between UCity-Big Bend and CWE stations. Passengers were shuttled by bus between those stops. The transit agency warned people that they could see delays of up to an hour.