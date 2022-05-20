Cleanup underway in aftermath of eight tornadoes that hit St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS — The region cleaned up on Friday after at least eight tornadoes touched down one day earlier. Homeowners patched roofs in Kirkwood. Crews chainsawed downed trees in Warson Woods. And thousands were still without power, scattered across the region, from Defiance to Edwardsville.

The National Weather Service sent survey teams to various locations Friday to see if damage had the signature of a tornado, which manifests differently than that inflicted by straight-line winds. Trees downed by a tornado, for instance, could be found laying across one another, rather than pointing in the same direction.

"The damage tends to get pulled together into patterns that sort of intersect," said Jon Carney, a local NWS meteorologist.

By late afternoon, preliminary survey results from the agency's teams identified at least seven separate tornadoes, and counting, that occurred during the Thursday storms that swept through the region. That number potentially stood to rise as survey work continued.

Five of those local tornadoes were in Missouri: near Kirkwood, Creve Coeur, and Frontenac in St. Louis County, and near St. Clair and Leslie in Franklin County.

Three more of the region's tornadoes touched down in Illinois: one near Okawville and another that traced a path from Breese to Greenville. A third, near the tiny town of Summerfield in St. Clair County, was confirmed Friday early evening.

The NWS said all of the twisters were designated as either an EF0 or EF1 — the weakest levels on the scale that measures their intensity. Nearly all of them were short-lived and "perhaps on the ground for a minute or less," said Carney, the NWS meteorologist. Of yesterday's local tornadoes, the one that tracked from around Breese to Greenville had the longest path, at nearly 17 miles, as well as the highest estimated peak wind speeds, at 110 mph.

No injuries were reported in the storms.

The Kirkwood tornado, an EF0, downed trees along its 3-mile path around 5 p.m. Thursday, damaging homes and cars, including in Warson Woods, near Kirkwood. It moved northeast before dissipating near Brentwood, forecasters said.

Near Breese, where the survey team said another tornado struck, there were damaged sheds and grain bins, said Jayson Gosselin, a meteorologist with the NWS office in Weldon Spring. Debris went 7,000 feet in the air during the storm.

About 6,000 Ameren utility customers in Missouri and Illinois were still without power Friday morning, and the number shrank to less than 2,000 by 7 p.m.

Some areas had to contend with flash flooding on Thursday evening — particularly in low-lying parts of south St. Louis, for instance, where vehicles on roadways and even Interstate 55 were engulfed by high water and where some sewers were pushed to the limit.

"We had a long night," said Sean Hadley, a spokesman for the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District. "The sewers took on more water than they could handle."

Hadley said that the utility fielded 180 calls overnight, with the majority coming from south St. Louis.

He said lots of debris blocking sewer inlets was one factor that contributed to street flooding and noted that water reached up to porch height on some streets, preventing residents from leaving their homes.

"Typically when you get street flooding, it’s because there’s a blockage somewhere," said Hadley. "The water didn’t have anywhere to go."

Overall, though, he said the sewage system was able to keep operating as intended and that the utility has braved far worse — with past episodes of high water prompting hundreds more phone calls.

Rainfall Thursday was spotty, with some areas getting far more than others. And waterlogged spots around south St. Louis and south St. Louis County received the most rain in the region, with 2 to 3 inches falling in those places.

Thunderstorms could return after midnight Friday, though they will likely not be severe; Gosselin said they could produce small hail.

Kim Bell of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

Bryce Gray Reporter covering energy and the environment for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.