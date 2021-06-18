Closing soon: Mass vaccination site at Collinsville convention center

COLLINSVILLE — A mass COVID-19 vaccination site in Collinsville will close soon, the Madison County Health Department announced Friday.

The vaccination site at the Gateway Convention Center, 1 Gateway Drive, will close July 3. It opened in January.

Until the closure, the Pfizer vaccine will be distributed to anyone 12 and older; those 17 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

In a statement, the county's director of public health said the closure is because the vaccine is more widely available throughout the rest of the county.

The decision mirrors ones made by county health department across the region as they close mass vaccination sites in favor of smaller sites that target populations with low rates of inoculation.

According to Illinois Department of Public Health data, 40% of Madison County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, lower than Illinois statewide rate of 46%.

