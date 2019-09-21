ST. LOUIS — Rain is expected to hold off for most of the day in St. Louis, and light showers may arrive just as balloons begin to take off for the Great Forest Park Balloon Race.
Chances for showers are small. The National Weather Service advises a 30 percent chance of scattered showers after 4 p.m. today. Rain may continue into the evening and early morning hours.
Flood warnings aren't expected to be a concern in St. Louis this weekend. Parts of central and northern Missouri, as well as western and northern Illinois, are under a flash flood watch through late Sunday night.
Temperatures on Saturday will reach a high near 86, according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts from the south are expected to hover between 7 and 13 mph, and could get as high as 22 mph.
Festivities for the Great Forest Park Balloon Race begin at noon with bounce houses, dance performances, food and skydiving demonstrations (3 p.m.). The opening ceremony is at 3:30 p.m. The first balloon is expected to launch at 4:30 p.m.