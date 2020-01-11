Cold air, snow on the way as St. Louis dries out from drenching rainfall

ST. LOUIS — The deluge of rain is ending for St. Louis but it will give way to a blast of cold air, some light snow and temperatueres plunging into the low 20s.

In the 36 hours ending Saturday morning, the National Weather Service said some parts of the metro area got 4 inches of rain, with a bit more in parts of Jefferson and St. Clair counties.

"As far as measurable rainfall goes, we're pretty much almost done," said Fred Glass, a meteorologist with the weather service.

But the incoming cold could bring up to an inch of snow.

The National Weather Service measured 4.13 inches of rain at St. Louis-Lambert International Airport from late Thursday into Saturday morning. The average precipitation for the entire month of January is 2.4 inches, the weather service said. And St. Louis just wrapped up its fifth-soggiest year ever in 2019.