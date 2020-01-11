Cold air, snow on the way as St. Louis dries out from drenching rainfall

ST. LOUIS — The deluge of rain is ending for St. Louis but it will give way to a blast of cold air, some light snow and temperatueres plunging into the low 20s.
In the 36 hours ending Saturday morning, the National Weather Service said some parts of the metro area got 4 inches of rain, with a bit more in parts of Jefferson and St. Clair counties.
"As far as measurable rainfall goes, we're pretty much almost done," said Fred Glass, a meteorologist with the weather service.
But the incoming cold could bring up to an inch of snow.
The National Weather Service measured 4.13 inches of rain at St. Louis-Lambert International Airport from late Thursday into Saturday morning. The average precipitation for the entire month of January is 2.4 inches, the weather service said. And St. Louis just wrapped up its fifth-soggiest year ever in 2019.
Dardenne Creek in St.Charles County saw some localized flooding, Glass said, and there were plenty reports of standing water around the region. But there were no reports of significant flash flooding impacts. Glass said homeowners living near creeks and streams should keep an eye on them but that water levels should start to go down.
After above-average temperatures on Friday, thermometers were already near freezing Saturday morning and should continue to fall. The area's looking at a quick round of snow — maybe up to an inch or so — starting between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Glass said the snow should taper off by 9 p.m.
There shouldn't be much accumulation on roads given the higher than normal temperatures recently. But Glass said drivers and others should watch for icy conditions Sunday morning as temperatures drop into the 20s overnight and potentially freeze any remaining rain water or melted snow.
But you won't need your big coat for too long. By Monday, temperatures should rebound back to the 50s and to the upper 50s by Tuesday — well above average for January, Glass said.