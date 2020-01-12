Collinsville dispensary to halt sale of recreational marijuana for one day to replenish supply

COLLINSVILLE — HCI Alternatives in Collinsville will be suspending the sale of recreational marijuana on Monday while they beef up inventory, staff said on Sunday. Medical marijuana patients will still be able to purchase products in-store on Monday, and staff expect to be back to regular business on Tuesday.

The dispensary experienced massive demand since the legalization of marijuana in Illinois at the start of the year, with hundreds of people lining up out the door and down the street to make purchases.

Dispensary regional director Kathleen Olivastro said they don't want people "waiting outside in the cold for products we don't have."

"We want to have as much inventory as we possibly can," she said.

HCI Alternatives will change its name on Jan. 27 to Illinois Supply and Provisions at both their Collinsville and Springfield locations.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch 3 O'Clock Stir e-newsletter Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by online news editor Mandy St. Amand. Sign up * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.