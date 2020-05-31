Community helps clean up damage in Ferguson

FERGUSON — Members of the community showed their support for local businesses Sunday morning as many came to the streets to clean up after the previous night’s protest.
Hundreds of people protested during two marches Saturday; one during the day was peaceful. Tensions escalated during the later protest in Ferguson, and by 1 a.m. Sunday, guns were shot in the air near the Ferguson police department, and police deployed pepper spray and rubber bullets.
Beauty World, a beauty supply store at 110 South Florissant Road, was one of several businesses damaged overnight. The store’s windows were broken, a shelf was burned, and products were littered on the ground.
Outside, members of the community were doing what they could to help, like sweeping broken glass off the sidewalks and helping business boarding up windows. Becky Mueller, a Ferguson resident for over 40 years, said she decided to come help after she saw posts on Facebook from City Council members about cleaning up the area around Florissant Road.
She was proud to see the community coming together.
“We should be protesting without question, but this right here is the real Ferguson,” Mueller said of those cleaning up.
The damage in Ferguson is reminiscent of the events after the Michael Brown shooting in August 2014.
Looters also hit Beauty World during the unrest in November 2014 after a grand jury declined to indict Darren Wilson, the officer who shot and killed Brown. The owner, Su Lee, repaired and restocked the store, reopening in February 2015 with the help of her insurance policy and donations.
This time, they may not be able to at all.
“We did some renovating after last time,” said Soung Lee, the owner's son. “This time, we just don’t see a point to reopen.”
St. Louis County police said that seven officers were injured, and numerous businesses, including the Ferguson Police Department headquarters on South Florissant, were damaged. No arrests had been made early Sunday morning.
Protests have taken place in cities across the U.S. since the death Monday in Minneapolis of George Floyd, an African American man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes to restrain him. The officer has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, and three other officers present that day have been fired.
Vivian Dudley, executive director of the Nehemiah Program, an affordable housing initiative, had properties damaged on Florissant Road as well. Dudley was out Sunday live streaming the clean up. She said she saw her properties being damaged on television Saturday night, so she came to the protests to try and stop it.
“I came to yell at them ‘I’m hurting too. I’m mad too. I’m black too,’” Dudley said. “I understand, but this isn’t the answer.”
Matt Kohler, of St. Peters, was one of the volunteers who brought the boards and tools to cover windows. He said he didn’t help at the Ferguson protests last time, so he wanted to do his part this time around.
“I stayed out of it last time because my kids were young then,” Kohler said. “This morning I saw a post on Facebook and got up to help.”
Emily Tohill, of Normandy, brought her children, Derek, 8, and Matthew, 5, to Florissant Road Sunday morning. She said it was her children’s idea to come help out after they saw the damage on the news.
This article will be updated.
Protest returns to Ferguson to mark George Floyd death
Police reform protesters take to St. Louis area streets
Ferguson protest takes a turn
Protest returns to Ferguson to mark George Floyd death
Protest returns to Ferguson to mark George Floyd death
Police reform protesters take to St. Louis area streets
Protest returns to Ferguson to mark George Floyd death
Protest returns to Ferguson to mark George Floyd death
Protest returns to Ferguson to mark George Floyd death
Protest returns to Ferguson to mark George Floyd death
Protest returns to Ferguson to mark George Floyd death
Protest returns to Ferguson to mark George Floyd death
Protest returns to Ferguson to mark George Floyd death
Protest returns to Ferguson to mark George Floyd death
Protest returns to Ferguson to mark George Floyd death
Protest returns to Ferguson to mark George Floyd death
Police reform protesters take to St. Louis area streets
Police reform protesters take to St. Louis area streets
Police reform protesters take to St. Louis area streets
Police reform protesters take to St. Louis area streets
Police reform protesters take to St. Louis area streets
Saturday's St. Louis area protests
Protest returns to Ferguson to mark George Floyd death
Police reform protesters take to St. Louis area streets
Protest returns to Ferguson to mark George Floyd death
Protest returns to Ferguson to mark George Floyd death
Protest returns to Ferguson to mark George Floyd death
Protest returns to Ferguson to mark George Floyd death
Protest returns to Ferguson to mark George Floyd death
Protest returns to Ferguson to mark George Floyd death
Protest returns to Ferguson to mark George Floyd death
Protest returns to Ferguson to mark George Floyd death
Police reform protesters take to St. Louis area streets
Police reform protesters take to St. Louis area streets
Early Saturday protest
Police reform protesters take to St. Louis area streets
Police reform protesters take to St. Louis area streets
Police reform protesters take to St. Louis area streets
Protest in Clayton
Protest in Clayton
Police reform protesters take to St. Louis area streets
Police reform protesters take to St. Louis area streets
Saturday's St. Louis area protests
Saturday's St. Louis area protests
Saturday's St. Louis area protests
Saturday's St. Louis area protests
Ferguson protesters hit the streets
Police reform protesters take to St. Louis area streets
Protests in Ferguson turn violent
Protests in Ferguson turn violent
Protests in Ferguson turn violent
Protests in Ferguson turn violent
Protests in Ferguson turn violent
Protests in Ferguson turn violent
Protest returns to Ferguson to mark George Floyd death
Protest returns to Ferguson to mark George Floyd death
Protest returns to Ferguson to mark George Floyd death
Protest returns to Ferguson to mark George Floyd death
Watch now: Clayton protesters march onto Forest Park Pkwy
Watch now: St. Louis protesters voice opinion on police brutality
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!