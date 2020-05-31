Community helps clean up damage in Ferguson

Looters also hit Beauty World during the unrest in November 2014 after a grand jury declined to indict Darren Wilson, the officer who shot and killed Brown. The owner, Su Lee, repaired and restocked the store, reopening in February 2015 with the help of her insurance policy and donations.

This time, they may not be able to at all.

“We did some renovating after last time,” said Soung Lee, the owner's son. “This time, we just don’t see a point to reopen.”

St. Louis County police said that seven officers were injured, and numerous businesses, including the Ferguson Police Department headquarters on South Florissant, were damaged. No arrests had been made early Sunday morning.

Protests have taken place in cities across the U.S. since the death Monday in Minneapolis of George Floyd, an African American man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes to restrain him. The officer has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, and three other officers present that day have been fired.