Commute route clogged with construction? Chat with the Road Crew, 1 p.m. Wednesday
Commute route clogged with construction? Chat with the Road Crew, 1 p.m. Wednesday

Is your route to work giving you a headache because of potholes, poorly timed lights or street construction? Let the experts know, and ask them your questions about highways and roads. The live chat starts at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11.

