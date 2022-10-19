Ask the experts from the Missouri Department of Transportation, St. Louis and St. Charles counties and St. Louis City your questions about highways and roads. The live chat starts at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
Confused about construction? Potholes rattling your car? Ask the Road Crew, 1 p.m.
Related to this story
Most Popular
St. Louis game was organized and promoted by Milestone Marketing and Distribution Group, led by Eugene Gilbert of Atlanta, who had “unfulfilled contractual obligations” according to the university's athletics department.
Hazelwood School District officials announced the decision at a packed school board meeting Tuesday night.
All 178 parishes will hold two “listening sessions” about plans for merging or closing Catholic church operations.
More than $100 million in disaster aid has been paid out so far to help St. Louis-area residents and businesses recover from July's historic rainfall and floods.
The U.S. Chess Championships opened play at the St. Louis Chess Club here on Wednesday afternoon. Players, including 19-year-old Hans Niemann, were greeted by a bevy of beefed-up security measures.
Shortly after being let go from Fox 2, Faust aplogized by posting a statement on Twitter: “I am very sorry. I made a huge mistake and I’m ashamed.”
A hotter and wetter climate raises urgent questions about how to reduce risks of high water from rainfall extremes that continue to escalate.
Ask the experts from the Missouri Department of Transportation, St. Louis and St. Charles counties and St. Louis City your questions about hig…