Ask the experts from the Missouri Department of Transportation, St. Louis and St. Charles counties and St. Louis City your questions about highways and roads. The live chat starts at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
Confused about construction? Potholes rattling your car? Read the Road Crew chat
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hazelwood School District officials announced the decision at a packed school board meeting Tuesday night.
In response to recent public outcry, the Corps vowed to test the “entire school property” and share preliminary results within two weeks. A parent leader is already skeptical.
Backers have nine other $15,000 grants to give and are encouraging Afghan refugees to apply.
The City of St. Louis Water Division said the precautionary boil advisories were prompted by a loss of power at one of its treatment plants.
David Glaser was also a former official with Rockwood School District.
All 178 parishes will hold two “listening sessions” about plans for merging or closing Catholic church operations.
Residents are advised to boil water for three minutes before using it to drink or prepare food.
The U.S. Chess Championships opened play at the St. Louis Chess Club here on Wednesday afternoon. Players, including 19-year-old Hans Niemann, were greeted by a bevy of beefed-up security measures.