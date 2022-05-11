Ask the experts from the Missouri Department of Transportation, St. Louis and St. Charles counties and St. Louis City your questions about highways and roads. The live chat starts at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
Confused about highway construction? Read the Road Crew's answers
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police said a stolen Jeep was speeding to elude officers when it hit a minivan carrying the seven victims.
Families of transgender children worry as Missouri lawmakers debate bills.
A home for sale at 9 Hill Drive in Glendale dates to around 1808, when that section of the region was still considered wilderness.
A St. Louis man was killed Saturday morning after losing control of his vehicle on Interstate 270.
Since Friday's quake, some have wondered how such a small tremor triggered such a loud sound and public commotion around the St. Louis area.
Use this tool to get your bearings among the hundreds of towns and neighborhoods in the metropolitan area.
MoDOT workers Kaitlyn Anderson, 25, of De Soto, and James Brooks, 58, of St. Louis, died in a fatal crash on Nov. 18. Anderson's family is now suing.
Wastewater overflows are possible while workers repair a force main in Maryland Heights.
Multiple rounds of rain caused some minor flooding in the region, but record heat looms for the St. Louis area next week, the National Weather Service said.
A Jefferson County woman and her dog died as a result of a two-alarm fire at their home on May 2.