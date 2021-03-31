Construction on Poplar Street Bridge will cause extensive delays, beginning Thursday, IDOT warns

COLLINSVILLE — Construction on the three right lanes of eastbound Interstate 55/64 across the Poplar Street Bridge will result in “extensive delays” beginning Thursday, the Illinois Department of Transportation said in a news release.

The roadwork, scheduled to begin at midnight, will cause delays on the heavily traveled Mississippi River bridge at St. Louis during weekday evening rush hours, and continue until early October, IDOT said.

In St. Louis, the Marion Street entrance ramp to northbound I-55 and the right lane of northbound I-55 approaching the Poplar Street Bridge will close. In addition, I-64 will be reduced to a single lane approaching the bridge.

On the Illinois side, the ramp to southbound Illinois 3 and southbound Tudor Avenue in East St. Louis will close.

The ramp from northbound Piggott Avenue in East St. Louis to eastbound I-55/64, which was closed Feb. 22, will remain closed.

IDOT urges motorists to consider alternate routes, including the Interstate 70 Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge. Carpooling and using public transportation, following public health guidelines, are encouraged as well.