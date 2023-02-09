CLAYTON — A construction worker is suing the developers behind a $250 million Clayton high-rise project, claiming he was seriously injured by a falling beam several months after another worker was killed at the same site.

Philip Terhardt filed suit Feb. 1 over injuries he sustained while working for McCarthy construction on Forsyth Pointe, a twin-tower high-rise building taking up a full city block at Forsyth and Brentwood boulevards in Clayton's business district.

The suit claims that Terhardt was working for McCarthy on Feb. 19, 2021, when a beam fell, hitting him in the head and "propelling him to the ground."

Terhardt sustained permanent injuries keeping him from working, including a traumatic brain injury, according to the suit.

The injury happened a few months after Mike Johnson, 27, of Carpenters Local 92, was killed in October 2020 at the same job site.

Johnson was killed when a steel form broke loose from a crane and fell to the ground, causing Johnson to fall 19 feet, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

U.S Capital Development is named in the suit along with two limited liability companies registered to longtime St. Louis area developer Jim Koman: Forsyth Acquisition and Brentwood-Forsyth Partners 1. The companies did not immediately return a request for comment Thursday.

Personal injury attorney Donald L. Schlapprizzi is representing both Terhardt and his wife, Melissa Terhardt, as plaintiffs in the case.