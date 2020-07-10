Construction worker pulled from trench in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES — Emergency crews across St. Charles County assisted in the rescue Friday morning of a construction worker who fell into a trench.

The trench, about 15 to 20 feet deep, was at the Sandfort Farms subdivision. Kelly Hunsel, public information officer for the St. Charles City Fire Department, said the worker was injured and could not get out on his own.

To get him out, crews built a hauling system that included baskets, ropes and pulleys. The worker was taken to St. John’s Mercy Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries but complaints of back and chest pain.

Assisting at the scene were the St. Charles City Fire Department, Central County Fire and Rescue, Cottleville Fire Protection District and the St. Charles Ambulance District.

Hunsel said the rescue operation was made easier because the construction company had existing safety measures in place.

“The construction company was doing everything right,” Hunsel said. “That made it easier on our end.”

