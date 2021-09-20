Cool weather to follow Monday night thunderstorm in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — Mild temperatures topping out in the low 70s are forecast for most of the week after a thunderstorm sweeps through late Monday night or early Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"A cold front is going to come through tonight, and we're looking at some showers and thunderstorms coming along behind as the front goes by," Meteorologist Jon Carney said Monday morning.

Showers should stick around until about 7 a.m. Tuesday, Carney said. While Monday's high is expected to reach 84 degrees, Tuesday's high will hardly reach the low 70s.

Temperatures should stay balmy with sunny skies and highs in the 70s until Friday, when the temperature again reaches 80 degrees. The weekend weather looks similarly temperate.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.