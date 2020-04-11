Coronavirus kills 5 at St. Louis nursing home; third area nursing home reporting deaths

The nine Life Care Center employees sickened by COVID-19 are under quarantine at home.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the friends and loved ones of the patients who have passed away," executive director Sean Buckley said in a statement. The safety and well-being of our residents will remain our highest priority as we continue to work in partnership with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and our local health department and follow the guidance they provide."

Life Care Center of St. Louis is owned by the same company that operates the Life Care Center of Kirkland, near Seattle, where 37 people have died from a COVID-19 outbreak. Another Life Care facility in Kansas City was the site of Kansas’ first coronavirus death.

At least nine other residential care facilities in the St. Louis area have confirmed COVID-19 cases. The facilities, including Life Care Center, have said they took precautions ordered by federal and local health officials to prevent the spread of the virus, including barring visitors and screening employees and residents daily for symptoms including fevers and coughs.