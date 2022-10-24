Corps starts testing Jana Elementary for radioactive contamination; neighbors call for more

FLORISSANT — Workers in bright orange vests and plain white vehicles on Monday started testing Jana Elementary School for radioactive contamination on behalf of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

In response to recent public outcry, the Corps vowed to test the “entire school property” and share preliminary results within two weeks. A parent leader is already skeptical.

“We do not believe these tests are being made in good faith efforts but rather as an attempt to silence longstanding community concerns about radioactive contamination throughout north St. Louis County,” said Ashley Bernaugh, Parent Teacher Association president at the school. “This is bigger than Jana.”

The Hazelwood School District closed the school last week following outcry from an independent study done for a lawsuit that found higher than normal levels of contamination in and around the school.

“We are committed to working with the school board and community leaders to help provide a safe learning environment for the Jana Elementary School students,” the Corps said in a recent news release. “We believe this community deserves a second opinion.”

Though the Corps said that the Department of Energy would peer review its work, Bernaugh wanted new testing done by a firm that’s independent of “existing government contracts.”

On Monday, Leidos was the main company mapping and testing at Jana. The firm is part of ongoing testing and cleanup of Coldwater Creek that has been criticized for being too narrow in scope and secretive.

Coldwater Creek was contaminated with radioactive waste from the World War II era previously stored by the airport. Officials say most of the source contamination by the airport and nearby Latty Avenue has been cleaned up. Now the Corps is mainly testing within the 10-year flood plain, from the airport to the confluence with the Missouri River. That data is supposed to inform a cleanup design plan being completed this year, while the actual cleanup of the creek is supposed to be finished by 2038.

The Corps said it found elevated samples along the creek near Jana Elementary but that that testing didn’t lead them to go closer or into the school.

Residents, activists and a federal public public health agency have previously called for more extensive testing — beyond the stream, into the neighborhoods. The flare-up of concern at Jana renewed that call.

“I would like them to test all of this,” said Elsie Heimbuecher, 88, who lives in the 300 block of Jana Drive, across from the school. “You aren’t going to be able to sell these houses. Had I known, we would have not moved here.”

While it’s a federal cleanup, she said, she hasn’t been contacted by local leaders in Florissant, one of several impacted areas in North County.

“They keep you like a mole — underground, in the dark,” she said. “It’s a mess.”

Added Gerald Carney, 67, who said he formerly did maintenance at Jana: “How far has this dirt been pushed around?”

In the nearby 2800 block of Chapel View Drive, Abir Dajani had similar questions. Two of her grown children attended Jana. In her backyard, she had an inground swimming pool, with lots of outdoor bushes and plants to enjoy.

“Did it affect this area too?” she asked. “Or should we wait until we have cancer?”

Leidos workers in orange vests were on the other side of her fence, testing the school swings and other playground equipment for radioactivity.

Asked if they’d test her backyard, too, one of the workers said: “It’s not what we’re doing today.”

Asked if they were finding radioactive contamination on the seat of the swings they were scanning, another worker nodded: “No.”