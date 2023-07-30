ST. LOUIS — Octavia the corpse flower is blooming at the Missouri Botanical Garden.

The plant bloomed into full fetid flower Saturday around 5:30 p.m. The plant, a native of Sumatra in Indonesia, produces a rank odor reminiscent of rotting flesh when it flowers.

The stench attracts bugs and other pollinators from as much as 1 mile away, said Emily Colletti, a MoBot horticulturalist.

But it also attracts curious humans, who come to smell the malodorous perfume for themselves.

To satisfy he dubious demand, the corpse flower will be available to anyone with a ticket tonight to the garden's Chihuly Nights exhibit. In addition, the Linnean House, where the plant is located, will be open for free from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. tonight.

Only the Linnean House will be open during those hours.

Corpse flowers typically smell their worst for just six to 12 hours, Colletti said.

The Missouri Botanical Garden is located at 4344 Shaw Boulevard.