Costco plan moves forward in University City
Costco plan moves forward in University City

Olive Blvd. in University City

A diverse collection of businesses occupy Jeffrey Plaza on Olive Boulevard, including a tattoo parlor, barber salon, Japanese restaurant, Asian grocery store, Jamaican restaurant and Vietnamese restaurant, shown in 2018 in University City. (Post-Dispatch photo)

 Chris Lee, Post-Dispatch

UNIVERSITY CITY — The City Council gave final approval Monday to rezoning 16 acres for a proposed Costco Wholesale store. The property is within a redevelopment area approved in June 2019 as part of the Market At Olive site plan concept.

The site is on the north side of Olive Boulevard, at Interstate 170, and currently holds a self-storage facility, a school, places of worship and other commercial buildings.

Costco is proposing the demolition of the entire area, and the construction of a 160,430-square-foot, free-standing building, a fueling facility, 727 parking spaces and landscaping.

The Council also gave final approval to legislation authorizing the issuance of tax increment financing notes in an amount not to exceed $70.5 million plus issuance costs. City Manager Gregory Rose said those notes will cover a portion of the costs of the Olive Boulevard Commercial Corridor and Residential Conservation Redevelopment Project for Area 1.

