ST. LOUIS — The sweltering heat will stick around just a little longer this weekend, the National Weather Service says.
Forecasters on Saturday extended an excessive heat warning through 8 p.m. Sunday after an expected cold front slowed. Temperatures are expected to top 90 again Sunday, with heat indexes over 100.
That cold front is expected to arrive Sunday night, along with some storms, the weather service said.
Temperatures could be 15 degrees cooler in the early part of the week, gradually rising to near normal on Friday.
The excessive heat warning means that dangerously high temperatures and humidity can bring on heat stress or heat stroke quickly, particularly for the very young, the elderly, people without air conditioning and those exercising strenuously outdoors.
Vehicle interiors can also reach lethal temperatures in minutes, the weather service warned. Confine strenuous outside activities to the early morning or evening. Those without air conditioning should try to spend some time in an air-conditioned place, like a local cooling center, to give their body a break. Drink lots of water and learn the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke, they say.
Elderly, disabled or low income adults who need help with utility bills can contact Cool Down St. Louis, which also helps provide window air conditioners, at 314-241-7668.