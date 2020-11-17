 Skip to main content
County approves plan to reopen Butterfly House in Chesterfield
Butterfly House hosts photographers

A zebra longwing, left and a paper kite hop from flower to flower at the Butterfly House in Chesterfield on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. Scott Avetta, a professional photographer in St. Louis, hosts several photo events at the Butterfly House and Missouri Botanical Garden during the spring and fall each year to teach people how to get the best images. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

CHESTERFIELD — The Sophia M. Sachs Butterfly House will reopen after initially announcing it would close indefinitely to comply with St. Louis County coronavirus restrictions. 

The county approved the reopening plan on Tuesday.

First, the Butterfly House will offer private tours starting Nov. 23. Group tours must be purchased in advance, either online or by phone. 

Then, starting Dec. 1, the Butterfly House will reopen to the public with 25% capacity from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Advance tickets are required.  

All visitors over the age of 6 are required to wear face covering. 

For more information, visit butterflyhouse.org

