County approves plan to reopen Butterfly House in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD — The Sophia M. Sachs Butterfly House will reopen after initially announcing it would close indefinitely to comply with St. Louis County coronavirus restrictions.

The county approved the reopening plan on Tuesday.

First, the Butterfly House will offer private tours starting Nov. 23. Group tours must be purchased in advance, either online or by phone.

Then, starting Dec. 1, the Butterfly House will reopen to the public with 25% capacity from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Advance tickets are required.

All visitors over the age of 6 are required to wear face covering.

For more information, visit butterflyhouse.org.

