COVID-19 cases in St. Louis area continue to swell

ST. LOUIS — Coronavirus cases in the St. Louis region continued to swell Monday, and they continue to be concentrated among younger residents.
Of the 83 cases reported in St. Louis on Saturday, 78% were people in their 20s and 30s, Mayor Lyda Krewson said.
“It’s horrific. It’s very alarming,” said Dr. Jason Newland, a pediatric infectious disease physician at Washington University. “It makes me extremely concerned. And the fact that people continue to have scheduled graduation parties, scheduled prom, scheduled graduation throughout the region is frightening."
Every metric tracking coronavirus cases and data increased Monday, including the number of coronavirus patients in hospitals and patients on ventilators, said Dr. Alex Garza, head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.
“Our hospitalization and admission data are climbing at a rapid rate, and it's imperative we slow this rate down,” Garza said.
The task force reported an increase in the seven-day moving average of hospitalizations to 228 Monday from 217 Friday. This average reflects an increase in COVID-positive patients rising from 238 to 260, as well as patients suspected of having the virus, which increased from 132 to 176.
There are 58 patients in the St. Louis region in intensive care, which increased from 55, and 31 patients are on ventilators, an increase of four, according to the group’s findings.
“This virus is real,” Garza said. “It's not gone. It is serious, and it's up to each and every one of us to do what we can and help each other and to remain healthy.”
Newland said monitoring group activities like sports is necessary to prevent further community spread. He serves on the county’s St. Louis Sports Medicine COVID-19 Task Force, a group which on Friday released strict guidelines for youth sports in the county, allowing groups of 10 people to practice and play together but prohibiting sports travel, large gatherings and team meetings.
“If we want our children to have in-person school, which provides the greatest benefit for all," Newland said, "we can’t have the case levels we have right now."
Krewson echoed Newland on Monday, saying youth sports would remain limited in the city, maybe even into the fall.
Krewson said that over the weekend, health department employees were sent to several bars and nightclubs in the city to ensure businesses comply with mask mandates and social distancing guidelines. At least five businesses will receive cease-and-desist letters this week due to a lack of compliance, a spokesperson with the mayor’s office said. The city health department was not immediately available for comment.
Missouri reported 33,624 total virus cases Monday and 1,132 deaths. Illinois tracked 162,748 total cases and 7,301 deaths.
St. Louis has reported 3,447 cases since the pandemic began; St. Louis County has reported 9,114.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.