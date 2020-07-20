COVID-19 cases in St. Louis area continue to swell

There are 58 patients in the St. Louis region in intensive care, which increased from 55, and 31 patients are on ventilators, an increase of four, according to the group’s findings.

“This virus is real,” Garza said. “It's not gone. It is serious, and it's up to each and every one of us to do what we can and help each other and to remain healthy.”

Newland said monitoring group activities like sports is necessary to prevent further community spread. He serves on the county’s St. Louis Sports Medicine COVID-19 Task Force, a group which on Friday released strict guidelines for youth sports in the county, allowing groups of 10 people to practice and play together but prohibiting sports travel, large gatherings and team meetings.

“If we want our children to have in-person school, which provides the greatest benefit for all," Newland said, "we can’t have the case levels we have right now."