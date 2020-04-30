COVID-19 ‘presumably’ claims five residents at Parc Provence in Creve Coeur

CREVE COEUR — Five residents of an assisted living and skilled nursing home here have died, “presumably” of complications of COVID-19.
The deaths were reported Wednesday in a note to families and residents at Parc Provence, 605 Coeur De Ville Drive.
The campus has about 130 beds spread across five group homes, or households, each with a different level of care. A private room can cost about $400 a night.
“I have had family members inquire if anyone has passed away as a result of the virus,” Administrator Kathy Aragon wrote. “At this time, it is with a heavy heart that I report five residents have passed away, presumably from COVID-19.”
It is unclear when the residents died. Aragon couldn’t be immediately reached by telephone.
According to a Monday note to families, each resident of the Rose Garden household was tested last weekend for COVID-19; 18 of those residents tested positive, as well as another five in the hospital. Parc Provence reported then that no other residents in the remaining four households — Sundial, Parkview, Windchime and Lakeview — were showing symptoms.
By Wednesday, that had changed, when at least four residents in Lakeview tested positive and 14 tested negative.
“At this time, there are no residents with COVID-19 in the other three households,” Aragon reported Wednesday.
At least eight other residential care facilities in the St. Louis area have had COVID-19-related deaths.
Fifteen residents of Frontier Health and Rehabilitation of St. Charles have died of COVID-19 complications as of Sunday. At least 10 have died at Edwardsville Care Center, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center. Life Care Center of St. Louis has had at least seven deaths.
Garden Place in Columbia, Illinois, has had eight deaths. Grandview Health Care in Washington, Missouri also has reported at least 10 deaths. Three facilities in Belleville have each reported a death.
It has been difficult to get a complete accounting of how many have been affected by the coronavirus in St. Louis area long-term facilities because health departments in St. Louis County, the city of St. Louis and the state of Missouri do not provide that information.
Illinois, by contrast, provides that information on a statewide website.
