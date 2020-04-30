COVID-19 ‘presumably’ claims five residents at Parc Provence in Creve Coeur

CREVE COEUR — Five residents of an assisted living and skilled nursing home here have died, “presumably” of complications of COVID-19.

The deaths were reported Wednesday in a note to families and residents at Parc Provence, 605 Coeur De Ville Drive.

The campus has about 130 beds spread across five group homes, or households, each with a different level of care. A private room can cost about $400 a night.

“I have had family members inquire if anyone has passed away as a result of the virus,” Administrator Kathy Aragon wrote. “At this time, it is with a heavy heart that I report five residents have passed away, presumably from COVID-19.”

It is unclear when the residents died. Aragon couldn’t be immediately reached by telephone.

According to a Monday note to families, each resident of the Rose Garden household was tested last weekend for COVID-19; 18 of those residents tested positive, as well as another five in the hospital. Parc Provence reported then that no other residents in the remaining four households — Sundial, Parkview, Windchime and Lakeview — were showing symptoms.

By Wednesday, that had changed, when at least four residents in Lakeview tested positive and 14 tested negative.