COVID-19-related deaths reported at two more St. Louis area nursing homes

“At this time, there are no residents with COVID-19 in the other three households,” Aragon reported Wednesday.

On Thursday, a 95-year-old resident at Delmar Gardens of O’Fallon died overnight in the hospital from COVID-19, said her grandson. He said she’d been taken to the hospital a week ago because she had a fever. While in the hospital, he said, she was tested for COVID-19 and the result came back positive; she died about five days later.

Patricia Muich, a spokeswoman for Delmar Gardens, declined to comment on the death, nor would give an update on all its facilities, citing federal patient privacy laws.

“Under HIPAA guidelines, it is our legal responsibility to protect the privacy of our dear residents and staff,” she said in an email Thursday.

HIPAA is the acronym for the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, a federal law enacted in 1996 that establishes standards to protect medical records and other personal health information.

Chesterfield-based Delmar Gardens is the largest for-profit provider of long-term care in the St. Louis region, with a total of 1,806 beds spread across eight facilities in Black Jack, Chesterfield, Creve Coeur, Fenton, O’Fallon, south St. Louis County and Town and Country.