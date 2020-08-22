 Skip to main content
COVID-19 response team names new leader
Serena Muhammad

Serena Muhammad is the new managing director of the COVID-19 Regional Response Team.

ST. LOUIS — Serena Muhammad was named Friday as the new managing director of the COVID-19 Regional Response Team as part of its loaned executive program.

She succeeds previous managing director, Dr. Jason Purnell, who will join BJC HealthCare as vice president of community health improvement in early September and will become chairman of the RRT Steering Committee.

Muhammad is director of strategic initiatives at the St. Louis Mental Health Board.

