COVID-19 vaccine resources in the St. Louis area

How to find out about COVID-19 vaccines in the St. Louis area
St. Louis County
St. Louis County has an online portal to preregister for vaccinations. The St. Louis County Department of Public Health will sort through applications to determine which phase each person falls into. When vaccinations become available for that phase, the applicants will be invited to make an appointment to get vaccinated. People do not have to be county residents to receive a vaccination.
Registration: https://stlcorona.com/covid19-vaccines/
Contact the department about vaccines: dphcovidvaccine@stlouisco.com
St. Louis city
Sign up online to receive updates about vaccination opportunities in the city. Residents who sign up will receive information about when each new phase opens, and about vaccination locations. Signing up does not necessarily give someone a place in line, but is a way for the city to notify residents about when each new phase opens, and about vaccination options in the area.
Sign up for notifications:
https://www.stlouis-mo.gov/government/departments/health/communicable-disease/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine.cfm
Requirements: Must be a city resident
To receive text alerts about vaccination opportunities: Text "STLCOVID" to 888777
St. Charles County
People can register online for vaccinations through the St. Charles County Department of Public Health. The department will sort applicants into the appropriate tier based on the information provided, and will contact them when there is a vaccine appointment available. St. Charles County is currently vaccinating individuals in Phase 1A, but people in any phase can register.
Requirements: Must live or work in St. Charles County
Registration: https://www.sccmo.org/2162/COVID-19-Vaccine-Information
Jefferson County
The Jefferson County health department has an online form where residents can sign up for notifications about vaccine availability. The county had not received any vaccine doses, as of Jan. 18, but residents who sign up will be notified about vaccination opportunities in the county as they become available.
Sign up for notifications: https://hipaa.jotform.com/210126757688060
Requirement: Must be a Jefferson County resident
St. Francois County
The St. Francois County Health Center has launched an online portal to pre-register for vaccinations. Applicants will be contacted by the health department when vaccinations are available to their tier.
Registration: http://sfchc.org/covid-19-updates/covid-19-vaccine/
Mercy
Mercy has launched an online portal for residents to confirm their eligibility and register for vaccinations. They will be notified once an appointment is available.
Registration: mercy.net/MOVaccine
St. Luke's Hospital
St. Luke's Hospital has launched an online portal for residents to apply for vaccinations.
Registration: http://lukesvaccine.com/
CASES
NOTE: Missouri updated its data dashboard on Sept. 28 to delete duplicate cases. This resulted in a decrease of total cases which caused the daily count to reflect a negative number.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
Note from St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force regarding the numbers for July 20: There was a delay in reporting some test results leading to the increase in reported hospital admissions.
Note from Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services: Note: Due to an abrupt change in data measures and the reporting platform issued by the White House on Monday, July 13, and effective Wednesday, July 15, Missouri Hospital Association (MHA) and the State of Missouri were unable to access hospitalization data during the transition. .
DEATHS
Note from Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services: The discrepancy in the number of deaths on July 19, 2020, was due a duplicate record being discovered by the Missouri DHSS.
CASES
HOSPITALIZATIONS
DEATHS
In this Series
Missouri: COVID-19 vaccine priority phases
-
Phase 1A: Patient-facing health care workers (activated Dec. 14, 2020)
-
Phase 1B - Tier 1: First responders, emergency services, public health infrastructure (activated Jan. 14, 2021)
-
Phase 1B - Tier 2: High-risk individuals (activated Jan. 18, 2021)
- 7 updates