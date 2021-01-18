COVID-19 vaccine resources in the St. Louis area

How to find out about COVID-19 vaccines in the St. Louis area

St. Louis County

St. Louis County has an online portal to preregister for vaccinations. The St. Louis County Department of Public Health will sort through applications to determine which phase each person falls into. When vaccinations become available for that phase, the applicants will be invited to make an appointment to get vaccinated. People do not have to be county residents to receive a vaccination.

Contact the department about vaccines: dphcovidvaccine@stlouisco.com

St. Louis city