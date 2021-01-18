 Skip to main content
COVID-19 vaccine resources in the St. Louis area
COVID-19 vaccine resources in the St. Louis area

BJC begins vaccinating frontline caregivers

A vial of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine sits awaiting the next recipient on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at the Washington University School of Medicine campus in St. Louis as BJC began the first round of vaccinations for frontline health care workers.

 Christian Gooden

How to find out about COVID-19 vaccines in the St. Louis area

St. Louis County

St. Louis County has an online portal to preregister for vaccinations. The St. Louis County Department of Public Health will sort through applications to determine which phase each person falls into. When vaccinations become available for that phase, the applicants will be invited to make an appointment to get vaccinated. People do not have to be county residents to receive a vaccination.

Registration: https://stlcorona.com/covid19-vaccines/

Contact the department about vaccines: dphcovidvaccine@stlouisco.com

St. Louis city

Sign up online to receive updates about vaccination opportunities in the city. Residents who sign up will receive information about when each new phase opens, and about vaccination locations. Signing up does not necessarily give someone a place in line, but is a way for the city to notify residents about when each new phase opens, and about vaccination options in the area.

Sign up for notifications: 

https://www.stlouis-mo.gov/government/departments/health/communicable-disease/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine.cfm

Requirements: Must be a city resident

To receive text alerts about vaccination opportunities: Text "STLCOVID" to 888777

St. Charles County

People can register online for vaccinations through the St. Charles County Department of Public Health. The department will sort applicants into the appropriate tier based on the information provided, and will contact them when there is a vaccine appointment available. St. Charles County is currently vaccinating individuals in Phase 1A, but people in any phase can register.

Requirements: Must live or work in St. Charles County

Registration: https://www.sccmo.org/2162/COVID-19-Vaccine-Information

Jefferson County

The Jefferson County health department has an online form where residents can sign up for notifications about vaccine availability. The county had not received any vaccine doses, as of Jan. 18, but residents who sign up will be notified about vaccination opportunities in the county as they become available.

Sign up for notifications: https://hipaa.jotform.com/210126757688060

Requirement: Must be a Jefferson County resident

St. Francois County

The St. Francois County Health Center has launched an online portal to pre-register for vaccinations. Applicants will be contacted by the health department when vaccinations are available to their tier.

Registration: http://sfchc.org/covid-19-updates/covid-19-vaccine/

Mercy

Mercy has launched an online portal for residents to confirm their eligibility and register for vaccinations. They will be notified once an appointment is available.

Registration: mercy.net/MOVaccine

St. Luke's Hospital

St. Luke's Hospital has launched an online portal for residents to apply for vaccinations.

Registration: http://lukesvaccine.com/

