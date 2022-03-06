COVID memorial to be dedicated at Laumeier Sculpture Park

SUNSET HILLS — A memorial to those who have lost their lives in the coronavirus pandemic is being dedicated Sunday at the Laumeier Sculpture Park.

The opening reception for "Rose River Memorial" is being held at the Aronson Fine Arts Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, with a dedication ceremony, including a virtual message from artist Marcos Lutyens, planned for 11:30 a.m., park officials said.

The memorial, which uses hand-crafted red roses to represent those who have died, has been traveling the country since it began in August 2020. The Laumeier exhibit will use 10,000 roses made by Girl Scouts for an installation in Kansas City in the fall of 2021, plus at least another 6,000 from the Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri, Perennial STL, and park visitors.

A rose-making station will be located inside the fine arts center from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and in the Kranzberg Education Lab from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

State officials say 15,417 Missourians have died from COVID-19.

The event is free to attend. A virtual vigil, also free, is being held Monday at 7 p.m., but an RSVP is required. The RSVP can be found on the park's calendar.

The memorial is the final piece of Laumeier’s spring exhibition, Salutary Sculpture, to be unveiled, the park said.

