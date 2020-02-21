Crash closes westbound lanes of I-70 near Blanchette Bridge

UPDATES with lanes reopened

The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 closed around the Blanchette Bridge following a crash Friday morning, authorities say.

The crash closed the lanes by about 11:30 a.m. and a medical helicopter transported one man in serious condition to a hospital for treatment, said Missouri Highway Patrol Cpl. Juston Wheetley.

No others were injured.

Traffic was being diverted at Route 141. The Missouri Department of Transportation is urging drivers to use alternate routes including Highway 40 (Interstate 64), Route 364 and Route 370.

MoDOT said the lanes reopened about 1 p.m.

