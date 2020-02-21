Crash seriously injures driver, closes westbound lanes of I-70 near Blanchette Bridge

UPDATED with name of drivers, more detail

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man was seriously injured and the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed for several hours around the Blanchette Bridge following a crash Friday morning, authorities say.

James J. McInroy, 26, of Moscow Mills, Mo., was taken by medical helicopter to a hospital after the crash, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

The accident happened about 10:30 a.m. when a 2019 Isuzu Izo box truck, driven by McInroy, and a 2020 Freightliner Cascadia, driven by Marcus K. Johnson, 53, of Memphis, Tennessee, both westbound, entered a construction zone. The tractor trailer stopped abruptly and McInroy’s vehicle struck it in the rear. Johnson was not injured, the patrol said.

MoDOT said the lanes reopened about 1 p.m.

