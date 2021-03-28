Crestwood aldermen postpone talk of pay increase

CRESTWOOD — Consideration of a pay increase for Crestwood's elected officials has been postponed, after aldermen said they wanted more information about the city's costs in the pending redevelopment of the Crestwood Mall.

Dierbergs Markets and McBride Homes are planning a 70,000-square-foot grocery with retail and restaurant uses on the western end of the 47-acre site on Watson Road. McBride will be constructing 81 homes. Dierbergs will be asking the city for tax increment financing and other details of the proposal will be known around April 23. The plan will reach aldermen in May or June.

It is believed that Dierbergs will be asking for less than the $25 million sought through TIF by a previous developer, plus one special sales tax compared to two previously.

The pay raise, covering the eight aldermen and the mayor at the start of their next elected terms, would have been about 36% and cost the city about $16,000 annually. Officials' pay has not increased since 2000.

In other business Tuesday night, the aldermen heard a proposal to move the Joseph Sappington house from Affton to a site close to the Thomas Sappington House, at 1015 Sappington Road. The city bought the Thomas Sappington House in 1966. It dates to about 1808.

The Joseph Sappington House also dates to the first half of the 19th century, and was in private hands until the past decade. In 1982 it went on the National Register of Historic Places. The Thomas Sappington House is a National Historic Landmark.