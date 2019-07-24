CRESTWOOD — Crestwood will soon be authorized to collect double fines for speeding in school zones, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on school days, as allowed by state law. A fine of $100 with costs would rise to $200 after appropriate signage is installed in the zones.
The Board of Aldermen enacted the ordinance measure Tuesday night. It passed 5-3, with a group of aldermen either wanting to change by adding triple fines in some cases, or normal fines for the mildest violators. The majority agreed with overall doubling.
The change has been discussed by the city's police board and other officials for a few months. Crestwood has four neighborhood schools, with the worst traffic on Sappington Road, near Long Elementary School, police chief Ron Compton said. He said 80 percent of the violations are by nonresidents, and experience shows that the most "in your face" signs are the most effective.
"The intent here is has not about collecting money, just getting drivers to slow down," he said
Speed limits are 25 mph along Sappington and 20 mph near the other schools during school days.