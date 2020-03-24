Creve Coeur City Council debates parking needs for Mercy campus

CREVE COEUR — Some Creve Coeur City Council members worry that plans for a new Pratt Cancer Center proton therapy addition on the Mercy Healthcare campus will exacerbate parking problems there.

The council is considering a site development plan for the 17,230-square-foot addition proposed at the northwest corner of the hospital campus, 615 South New Ballas Road. A final vote is set for April 13.

At Monday's council meeting, Jason Jaggi, Creve Coeur's director of community development, said the proposal includes a temporary shared parking agreement with Temple Emanuel synagogue, 12166 Conway Road, for use of 110 parking spaces until the planned Mercy Ballas outpatient center with parking garage is constructed.

A representative from Mercy said that project will take up to two years.

Plans show the existing total parking required is 5,426 spaces, where the north campus has a total of 5,344 spaces. To fill the gap, 110 spaces would be leased from Temple Emmanuel, and 110 spaces are available on the remaining surface lot on Mercy's south campus, for a total of 5,564 spaces. Once the Mercy South outpatient center and parking garage are open, the required parking for the entire campus would be 6,209 spaces and the total provided on site would be 6,308 spaces.