Creve Coeur to acquire a dog to sniff out explosives

CREVE COEUR — With Mayor Barry Glantz pledging to personally donate the first $10,000 to “start the ball rolling,” Creve Coeur’s City Council on Monday approved moving forward with plans for the police department to purchase an explosive-detection dog.
Police Lt. Glen Williams said, in a memo to Police Chief Glenn Eidman, that the dog could be used at houses of worship, schools, special events and large community gatherings, adding “the benefits for community relations include positive interactions between the public and police — educational canine demonstrations are very popular with the public.”
City officials added the department has consistently been a leader in local law enforcement, and acquiring the dog would be another step in that direction.
The estimated cost of starting and operating the program in the first year would be between $23,710 and $25,710, Williams said in the memo, adding second-year costs are estimated to total $3,810.
On Monday, during a council work session, Eidman said that, during a discussion with Homeland Security officials, he had mentioned that the city, in addition to its 18,000 residents, has five Jewish synagogues/temples, as well as other houses of worship, major hospitals including Mercy and Missouri Baptist, numerous educational institutions, major businesses including Bayer’s corporate campus, and other facilities that could be at risk.
“It was time to move in this direction,” he said.
Williams wrote that the dog — likely to be a Labrador or golden retriever — could be used, for instance, for sweeps, during holy days, at Jewish temples/synagogues, or other houses of worship, as well as City Council and Planning and Zoning Commission meetings, or other locations of concern.
“Missouri Baptist University has a football team and is required by their conference to have a bomb sweep at their field house prior to the games,” he said in the memo.
Eidman added the dog could be used before corporate stockholders meetings.
“Other local cities, such as Town & Country, Frontenac and Ladue may want to use our dog, as well — we now share resources between our cities,” he said.
Williams wrote that, as an example, a St. Louis County Police officer, with the Explosives Detection Canine unit, told him that, in the last year, the county’s three explosive-detection dogs were deployed 319 times and had 46 evidence finds (including hand guns, rifles, magazines, shell casings and bullet fragments).
Law enforcement agencies find bomb dogs useful because they can work independently and in a variety of circumstances to include the detection of firearms, explosive material (including ammunition) and to detect post-blast evidence, Williams wrote.
Eidman said there have been offers of donations — in addition to Glantz’s — to help offset costs of the dog.
He added that such a dog would have a “use” lifetime of about five to seven years and that a tenured officer, with about 10 to 15 years or more of experience in the department, would be selected as the dog’s handler, with the animal residing with the officer. The dog and handler also would be able to supplement the work of the police patrol division and “still be a resource on the street,” Eidman said.
Initial training and certification for the dog and handler will take six weeks, Williams wrote, adding annual recertification is necessary. Monthly training, of 16 hours, is required to meet certification standards and to ensure the effective and efficient work of the dog and handler, he wrote, adding that can be done by the handler on city-owned property and by partnering with St. Louis County or another local agency.
Glantz, in regard to his donation, said that he’ll be term limited as mayor in April of next year and believes “it is important to give back to the community that has been so good to my family and me.”
“I respect, admire and appreciate the men and women serving in our police department — who help ensure that Creve Coeur is a peaceful and safe community,” he said.
“Hate-based acts of terrorism can happen anywhere. If an explosives detecting bomb dog will help continue the legacy of pro-active, positive community policing in Creve Coeur, I am proud to help defer the upfront costs of this additional investment in public safety, by donating the first $10,000.”
