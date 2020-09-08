 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crews are closing Bellefontaine Road entrance ramp to westbound I-270 today
0 comments

Crews are closing Bellefontaine Road entrance ramp to westbound I-270 today

  • 0
Subscription sale! $5/5 months

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Crews will close the Bellefontaine Road entrance ramp to westbound Interstate 270 at Dunn Road on Tuesday.

The ramp will be closed for about two-and-a-half months, the Missouri Department of Transportation said in a news release.

Westbound traffic will detour using northbound Dunn to the intersection with Benham Road and take southbound Route 367 to access westbound I-270. All detours will be marked.

The closure is part of an ongoing $278 million project along the I-270 corridor in north St. Louis County.

The project includes removing all at-grade crossover slip ramps. The Bellefontaine Road ramp will be the first to go. 

Originally posted Sept. 4

Road work ahead
123rf.com
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports