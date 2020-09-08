Crews are closing Bellefontaine Road entrance ramp to westbound I-270 today

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Crews will close the Bellefontaine Road entrance ramp to westbound Interstate 270 at Dunn Road on Tuesday.
The ramp will be closed for about two-and-a-half months, the Missouri Department of Transportation said in a news release.
Westbound traffic will detour using northbound Dunn to the intersection with Benham Road and take southbound Route 367 to access westbound I-270. All detours will be marked.
The closure is part of an ongoing $278 million project along the I-270 corridor in north St. Louis County.
The project includes removing all at-grade crossover slip ramps. The Bellefontaine Road ramp will be the first to go.
Originally posted Sept. 4
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!