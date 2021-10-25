Crews plan to temporarily close Lindbergh ramp to eastbound I-270

ST. LOUIS — The ramp from Lindbergh Boulevard to eastbound Interstate 270, as well as two lanes of eastbound I-270 near Coldwater Creek, will be closed temporarily Friday night, weather permitting.

The ramp and lane closures will allow crews to restripe lanes and shift eastbound I-270 traffic onto the new bridge over Coldwater Creek, the Missouri Department of Transportation said in a news release Monday.

The closures are scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. Friday and end by 8 a.m. Saturday.

The bridge replacement is part of the I-270 North Project, a $278 million project to update and replace aging pavement and bridges between James S. McDonnell Boulevard to Bellefontaine Road.