 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crews plan to temporarily close Lindbergh ramp to eastbound I-270
0 comments

Crews plan to temporarily close Lindbergh ramp to eastbound I-270

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — The ramp from Lindbergh Boulevard to eastbound Interstate 270, as well as two lanes of eastbound I-270 near Coldwater Creek, will be closed temporarily Friday night, weather permitting.

The ramp and lane closures will allow crews to restripe lanes and shift eastbound I-270 traffic onto the new bridge over Coldwater Creek, the Missouri Department of Transportation said in a news release Monday.

The closures are scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. Friday and end by 8 a.m. Saturday.

The bridge replacement is part of the I-270 North Project, a $278 million project to update and replace aging pavement and bridges between James S. McDonnell Boulevard to Bellefontaine Road.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Regional marching bands compete at Bands of America Championship

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News