Crews to close I-270 at Lindbergh intermittently beginning tonight

HAZELWOOD — Crews will close both eastbound and westbound Interstate 270 at North Lindbergh for 15- to 30-minute intervals beginning at 9 p.m. today (Oct. 2) and continuing until 7 a.m. Saturday.
Additionally, the southbound Lindbergh ramp onto eastbound I-270 will be closed from 7 p.m. today until 7 a.m. Saturday, the Missouri Department of Transportation said in a news release. A signed detour will be in place.
The closures will allow workers to set beams in place that will support the bridge deck.
The work is part of the I-270 North Project.
