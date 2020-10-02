 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Latest:

Crews to close I-270 at Lindbergh intermittently beginning tonight
0 comments

Crews to close I-270 at Lindbergh intermittently beginning tonight

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

HAZELWOOD — Crews will close both eastbound and westbound Interstate 270 at North Lindbergh for 15- to 30-minute intervals beginning at 9 p.m. today (Oct. 2) and continuing until 7 a.m. Saturday.

Additionally, the southbound Lindbergh ramp onto eastbound I-270 will be closed from 7 p.m. today until 7 a.m. Saturday, the Missouri Department of Transportation said in a news release. A signed detour will be in place.

The closures will allow workers to set beams in place that will support the bridge deck.

The work is part of the I-270 North Project.

Road work ahead
123rf.com
0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports