Crews to close I-270 in north St. Louis County this weekend to remove West Florissant bridge

FERGUSON — A section of Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County will be closed in both directions this weekend to allow construction crews to remove the West Florissant Avenue bridge.

The shutdown will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, April 16, with all lanes being closed by 9 p.m. for the bridge demolition. I-270 is scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, April 19. Detour routes for the closure will be marked.

West Florissant Avenue will be closed at I-270 for four months. The new West Florissant Avenue bridge over I-270 will open to traffic in August 2021.

The bridge replacement is part of the I-270 North Project, a $278 million project to update and replace aging pavement and bridges between James S. McDonnell Boulevard to Bellefontaine Road.