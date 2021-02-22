Crews to close I-64 between Grand and I-44 for bridge removal project

ST. LOUIS — Highway 40 (Interstate 64) between Grand and I-44 will be closed temporarily in both directions this weekend to remove the Ewing Avenue Bridge.

The closing, which was originally scheduled to begin three weeks ago was postponed repeatedly because of low temperatures.

Crews will begin closing ramps starting Friday evening and they will remain closed until early Monday.

The Missouri Department of Transportation advises motorists who are trying to get into the city this weekend to consider Interstate 70 or Interstate 44 as alternatives. Those trying to get across the Mississippi River can use Interstate 270 or Interstate 255.

The bridge, which closed earlier this month, is being replaced. Reconstruction is expected to take six months.

The closing tied to the work actually begin Thursday morning, when crews close the ramp from westbound I-64 to Market Street, Exit 38B, at 10 a.m. to stage equipment for demolishing the Ewing bridge.