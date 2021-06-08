Crews to close northbound Lindbergh in north St. Louis County for a week

HAZELWOOD — Crews will close northbound Lindbergh at the bridge over Taylor Road and Lynn Haven Lane for one week, beginning at 6 a.m. Friday.

The seven-day closure, which is expected to cause delays, allows for continued work to shift current northbound traffic to new pavement, the Missouri Department of Transportation said in a news release.

Northbound Lindbergh traffic will detour via the exit ramp to Taylor, drive through the Taylor intersection and continue to northbound Lindbergh.