Crews to close portion of Highway 40 (I-64) next weekend for bridge work

ST. LOUIS — Crews will close a section of Highway 40 (Interstate 64) in the city next weekend in order to set girders for the new Ewing Avenue bridge.

Crews will start closing ramps in both directions of I-64 between Grand and I-44 starting at 6:30 p.m, Friday, July 9, including the ramps from Broadway, 10th Street and 14th Street. Crews will start closing lanes in both directions of I-64 at 7 p.m., with all lanes being closed by 8 p.m. for the girder placement.

Detour routes for the closure will be marked. Eastbound drivers will use Market/Bernard, Jefferson, Cass and I-70 to detour. Westbound drivers will use I-44, Jefferson and Market as detours.

Interstate lanes as well as entrance and exit ramps, including the Market Street exit (Exit 34B) are scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, July 12. The eastbound and westbound I-64 lanes that are currently closed, will remain closed after this weekend.

Drivers should consider Interstate 44 or Interstate 70 to get to the city. They may consider Interstate 270 or Interstate 255, as well, to get to Illinois.

The temporary closure is one of two planned this month for I-64. The second, to set girders for the 22nd Street bridge, is currently planned for the weekend of July 23-26.