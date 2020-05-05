Crews to close portion of Ladue Road for bridge repairs
Hibler Creek bridge

This bridge on Ladue Road (Route AB) over Hibler Creek will be replaced. (Courtesy Missouri Department of Transportation)

CREVE COEUR — Crews will close Ladue Road between Interstate 270 and Mason Road beginning Monday to replace a bridge over Hibler Creek.

To detour around the closure, drivers can use Interstate 270, Olive Boulevard and Route 141.

Local traffic will be able to get to Laduemont Drive from the west, and to Chaselle Lane from the east.

The Missouri Department of Transportation, in a news release Tuesday, said work was originally set to begin after Memorial Day, but the timetable was moved up to ensure the bridge was reopened to traffic before school starts in the fall.

The bridge is scheduled to reopen to traffic by Aug. 11.

