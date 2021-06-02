Crews to close portions of I-270 and I-55 overnight for construction

ST. LOUIS — Motorists traveling on two major area interstates should expect overnight detours and delays beginning Thursday night because of construction, the Missouri Department of Transportation said in a news release Wednesday.

Crews, setting up girders across the highway, will have up to three lanes closed on Interstate 270 at West Florissant in north St. Louis County starting at 7 p.m. Thursday until 5 a.m. Friday and again starting at 7 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Saturday.

Traffic on eastbound I-270 will be detoured over the entrance and exit ramps at West Florissant. Traffic on westbound I-270 will be reduced to one lane, with intermittent closures of that lane as crews move girders over the roadway.

Also, up to two lanes will be closed on northbound and southbound I-55 from Weber to Lindbergh Thursday and Friday between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. the following morning for full-depth pavement repairs, MoDOT said.