Crews to close ramp from westbound I-44 to Jefferson on Wednesday

ST. LOUIS — Crews will close the ramp from westbound Interstate 44 to Jefferson Avenue for a month, starting Wednesday. The move coincides with the reopening of the ramp from Jefferson to westbound I-44.
The closure is part of ongoing work on the westbound I-44 bridge over Jefferson, the Missouri Department of Transportation said in a news release.
Drivers can take westbound I-44 to the Grand exit, take Grand to Chouteau and Chouteau to Jefferson as a detour.
Originally posted on Sept. 2
