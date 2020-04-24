Crews to close several I-44 lanes in the city next week
Crews to close several I-44 lanes in the city next week

ST. LOUIS — Crews will close lanes early next week in both directions of Interstate 44 in the city for pavement work.

On Monday, April 27, crews will close two left lanes on westbound I-44 from Grand to Vandeventer between 5 a.m. and 7 p.m. Crews also will close two right lanes on westbound I-44 from Kingshighway to Vandeventer between 9 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.

On Tuesday, crews will close the two right lanes on westbound I-44 from Grand to Vandeventer between 5 a.m. and 7 p.m. Crews may also have to close the ramp from Grand to westbound I-44 during that time, detouring traffic to Vandeventer.

In addition, crews will close the two left lanes on eastbound I-44 from Kingshighway to Vandeventer between 9 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The work schedule may be changed if it rains.

