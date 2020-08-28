 Skip to main content
Crews to close stretch of I-270 in north St. Louis County beginning tonight
Washington Elizabeth

Sign for the Washington/Elizabeth exit on I-270, taken from Google Street View.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Crews will close a stretch of Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County this weekend in order to demolish the Washington Street-Elizabeth Avenue bridge.

The highway will be closed in both directions starting at 9 p.m. on Friday and won’t reopen until 5 a.m. Monday.

Westbound traffic will have to exit at Elizabeth Avenue-Washington Street (Exit 28) and travel along Dunn Road to the I-270 westbound entrance ramp. Eastbound traffic will exit at New Florissant Road (Exit 27) and take the newly constructed Pershall Road to the I-270 eastbound entrance ramp.

The work is part of the I-270 North Project, a $278 million project to update and replace aging pavement and bridges between James S. McDonnell Boulevard to Bellefontaine Road.

To learn more about the project and detours, go to www.i270north.org

Originally posted Aug. 24.

