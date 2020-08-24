 Skip to main content
Crews to close stretch of I-270 in north St. Louis County this weekend
Washington Elizabeth

Sign for the Washington/Elizabeth exit on I-270, taken from Google Street View.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Crews will close a stretch of Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County this weekend in order to demolish the Washington Street-Elizabeth Avenue bridge.

The highway will be closed in both directions starting at 9 p.m. on Friday and won’t reopen until 5 a.m. Monday.

Westbound traffic will have to exit at Elizabeth Avenue-Washington Street (Exit 28) and travel along Dunn Road to the I-270 westbound entrance ramp. Eastbound traffic will exit at New Florissant Road (Exit 27) and take the newly constructed Pershall Road to the I-270 eastbound entrance ramp.

The work is part of the I-270 North Project, a $278 million project to update and replace aging pavement and bridges between James S. McDonnell Boulevard to Bellefontaine Road.

To learn more about the project and detours, go to www.i270north.org

