Crews to start work on Natural Bridge safety improvements
Crews to start work on Natural Bridge safety improvements

One dead, two injured in crash on Natural Bridge

St. Louis crime scene investigators work at the scene where two cars crashed at the intersection of Natural Bridge and Fair avenues, leaving one person dead in the top car on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com.

 Robert Cohen

ST. LOUIS — Work will begin next week on a 15-month effort to make Natural Bridge Avenue safer for motorists and pedestrians.  

Beginning Wednesday, crews will close the center turn lane and one lane in each direction of Natural Bridge between Salisbury/Parnell and Glasgow to construct medians. Work will run Monday through Saturday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m.

As part of the overall project, which continues through fall 2021, crews will be making several safety improvements along the corridor, including:

• Reducing lanes between Shreve and Salisbury/Parnell. Crews will reduce Natural Bridge from two lanes in each direction to one lane in each direction, and will construct a median between the two lanes. Drivers will have left turn lanes at cross streets.

• Constructing roundabouts at Goodfellow, Vandeventer and the Salisbury and Parnell intersection.

• Adding mid-block crosswalks with rapid flashing beacons and additional crosswalk lighting in several areas along the corridor.

• Installing yellow reflective back plates around signals on Natural Bridge and higher visibility crosswalk striping.

Speeding on Natural Bridge has made that thoroughfare among the deadliest in the city.

