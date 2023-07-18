HAZELWOOD — Amid the throngs of baseball lovers in St. Louis, the sport of cricket has taken hold here, fueled by players from India finding connection to home in a common culture and love of the game.

What started as a weekend pastime with a few buddies from the office 24 years ago has grown into the St. Louis Cricket League, with roughly 40 teams playing on cricket grounds and in parks across the region. Most of the players are Indian software developers and data scientists who moved to St. Louis to pursue their education, and stayed.

“We are so much more than friends,” said Jayanth Naramsetty, an all rounder, who plays all field positions for the Victory Boys team. “The league creates a family on another continent.”

Ranjeet Singh started the recreational St. Louis Cricket League 20 years ago, and has been involved with the cricket scene in St. Louis ever since. He said it started small with only about 4 teams, and roughly 12 players per team. The summer season, which is the second of two seasons, started in June and lasts until October.

“We wanted to keep playing a sport that we knew,” said Singh said. “Now, it’s to a point where it has grown more than we thought it would.”

Players speak a few common languages, Hindi and Telugu, which only brings them closer together in the unfamiliar territory that has now become their home. Singh said any time a team member has a celebration, or another Indian function for Holi or Diwali, the entire league, and their families, are called in to celebrate.

“There are many people from India who didn’t know each other, but because of cricket, they came together,” Singh said.

Not too far from the Hazelwood Sports Complex, where the St. Louis Cricket League holds matches, is the American Cricket Academy in St. Charles, a nonprofit Indian-run organization.

Here, the more competitive leagues play in traditional all-white jerseys, with red leather balls, and the next generation of players, including many American-born Indians, learn the sport. The academy is recognized by the International Cricket Council and USA Cricket.

Singh's daughter, Ritu Singh, started her cricket career in the very men’s recreation league her father started all those years ago. As a 9-year-old, she batted with her dad’s friends and picked the sport up quickly, her dad said. Ritu said she owes a lot of her skills to the grown men in the league who didn’t hold back when competing against her as a child.

“They were never like, ‘you shouldn’t be here’,” she said. “They encouraged me even when I did bad.”

Ritu Singh now plays for the U.S. national cricket team, and will represent the team in the 2023 World Cup.

Anurag Kumar has played cricket since he was in eighth grade in India. He was the team captain for his cricket team during his undergraduate studies. Now, Kumar said, as he has grown up and acquired more responsibilities, he has felt the ties to his youth fading as he faces his 30s.

“When you are on the field, you just put everything behind you, and you are just the kid who has loved cricket forever,” Kumar said. “And you just play your heart out.”

Kumar said the league brings together Indians from all corners of the St. Louis area, and creates lasting friendships that transcend the physical location of “home.” He said the grounds, and cricket, give them a feeling of home. That is more than he bargained for when he first started.

“Cricket makes me feel very happy,” he said. “It keeps me connected to my old self.”