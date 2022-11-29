Crowd begins to gather at St. Louis sports bar for crucial US soccer game vs. Iran

ST. LOUIS — Sean Madden decided Tuesday was the day he'd watch his first soccer games at Amsterdam Tavern, a renowned soccer bar in south St. Louis. A World Cup match between Netherlands and the host country, Qatar, would make for a good maiden voyage, he thought.

But then he learned America would play Iran in a must-win game only hours later.

"I'll definitely be sticking around for that," Madden said outside the bar early Tuesday.

Madden, 36, of St. Louis, was among eight people lined up outside the bar before 8 a.m. waiting for the doors to open, more than five hours before the start of the U.S. game. They were the beginnings of what's expected to be massive crowds across the St. Louis area for Tuesday's game, which will determine if the U.S. advances out of the group stage and into the round of 16 that begins this weekend.

And while Madden came to the game casually, most patrons waiting outside Amsterdam Tavern felt the gravity of Tuesday's game.

David Jensen had told his friend Kim Kitchell the dates of every U.S. World Cup match as soon as the tournament schedule had been announced. They took the day off of work to get to Amsterdam early and grab a table inside.

"That was not a hard decision at all," said Jensen, 60, of Crestwood.

A draw or loss Tuesday would eliminate the Americans, who tied Wales 1-1 and England 0-0 earlier during group play. Iran would advance with a win of their own.

"Everybody is super hyped about it," Billy Holley, a manager at Amsterdam Tavern, said in a recent interview.

Holley estimated at least 500 people would be at the bar Tuesday by kickoff, which means spectators need to arrive early to get indoor seating. More people will be in the back patio; Amsterdam partners with the neighboring bar, Tres Equis, to combine both bars' back patios and double the space for up to about 800 people, Holley said.

The bar has seen rolling crowds since the tournament began, prompting owners to put in extra orders for beer and other drinks.

"Basically we have so much beer it fills up like three basements," Holley said.

At Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis, organizers expect between 500 to 1,000 spectators, said Andrew Dreyer, the venue's entertainment manager.

Friday's match against England drew more than 1,200 people. Every table was full, Dreyer said, and the event featured music, games and contests.

"Even though there were no goals scored, you could really feel that excitement when we hit the crossbar," Dryer said. "With it being a do-or-die scenario Tuesday, I think we’ll definitely see a solid crowd. We've already had calls today as people realized the implications of the game."

In downtown Maplewood, The Post Sports Bar and Grill plans to open an hour early in anticipation of extra crowds, said Andrew Barry, assistant general manager.

Friday's match drew more than 300 people over the day to the bar at 7372 Manchester Road, Barry said.

"It was standing room only for the U.S.-England game, so I’m assuming it will be just as good Tuesday," he said.

Outside Amsterdam, Jensen said he was "hopeful to the point of confidence," that the U.S. would defeat Iran. Kitchell, 53, of Ballwin said she was relaxed at the moment.

"But once the bar starts filling up with people and we get closer to kickoff, that's when the energy pumps up," she said.

On Friday, when the U.S. played England, the bar at 3175 Morgan Ford Road closed off vehicle access and broadcast the game in the street to more than 2,000 spectators.

"There were people here waiting at 7:30 a.m. that day for us to unlock the doors, Holley said.

Madden had seen photos of Friday's street party, just around the corner from his home. He works weekends and took his chance Tuesday to get to a game while he was off work.

"When in Rome, do as the Romans do," he said. "This seems like the place to watch soccer in St. Louis."

