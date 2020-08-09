Crowd honors Michael Brown in Ferguson, on the sixth anniversary of his death

“This is the fate of so many, across our country,” she said. “He didn’t have to die.”

The event included four and a half minutes of silence in Brown’s honor — one moment for every hour that his body remained in the roadway.

This year’s anniversary falls just more than a week after St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell announced that, after reopening an investigation into Brown’s death, his office would not issue charges against Darren Wilson, the white officer who shot him. Bell said that, while Wilson was not exonerated, he concluded there was not sufficient evidence to pursue murder or manslaughter charges or disprove self-defense.

Multiple speakers on Sunday — including members of Brown’s family — expressed anguish and frustration with the decision.